GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament for a record 29th time.
Here's everything you need to know:
Tickets
All tickets are mobile tickets (not printed). Ticket book buyers that need assistance with accessing their tickets or transferring their tickets can access the guides below for step-by-step instructions.
Parking
Parking is $7 daily or $28 for an all-session parking pass (sold on site at the start of the Tournament). The Greensboro Coliseum Complex does permit overnight RV parking for $50 during the ACC Basketball Tournaments.
Space is limited and orders should be placed as far in advance as possible.
Game schedule
First round - Tuesday, March 7
Second round - Wednesday, March 8
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9
Semifinals - Friday, March 10
Championship - Saturday, March 11
