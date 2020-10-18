GAMEDAY BLOG | Chicago Bears Vs. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are looking to win their fourth game in a row as they face the Chicago bears Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

(Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story.)

Carolina beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-16 last week. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was RB Mike Davis, who snatched one receiving TD.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Panthers. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Bears dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they got scores from RB David Montgomery and TE Jimmy Graham. QB Nick Foles ended up with a passer rating of 123.10.

Their wins bumped Carolina to 3-2 and the Bears to 4-1. One last thing to keep an eye on, six of Chicago's points in their last matchup came from rushes on the left side of the field. That could be bad for Carolina, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against Atlanta.

We will find out who takes the win Sunday as they battle it out!

OCTOBER 18, 2020

1:56 p.m. Big catch by DJ Moore for another first down! Panthers moving the ball nicely down the field.

1:50 p.m. Bears have to settle for the field goal. Score Bears 10, Panthers 3.

Panthers defense hold the Bears to a field goal.

Big play for Derrick Brown. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 18, 2020

Bend, don’t break stop for the #Panthers.



Only allow 3 and trail 10-3 in the 2nd. #KeepPounding — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 18, 2020

1:47 p.m. Bears now back in the red zone.

Gotta make your tackles #Panthers 😣



Bears continue to extend this drive... — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 18, 2020

1:44 p.m. Chicago now moving the ball down the field 2nd & 6 at the 50-yard line.

1:43 p.m. Panthers forced to punt the ball back to Chicago after a short drive.

1:35 p.m. After a pretty solid drive, Chicago is eventually forced to punt back to Carolina.

1:24 p.m. Panthers will have to settle for the field goal. Score Bears 7, Panthers 3.

Coach Rhule said all week, the Panthers cannot settle for field goals in the red zone against the Bears.

Welp. Panthers settle for 3. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 18, 2020

1:22 p.m. Panthers now in the red zone.

1:20 p.m. Mike Davis with a nice run to give the Panthers another first down.

1:19 p.m. Panthers are now moving the ball down the field in hopes of getting points on the board.

1:18 p.m. Panthers now facing 3rd & 7 and they convert on a pass to DJ again!

DJ MOORE. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 18, 2020

1:16 p.m. DJ Moore gets a Panthers first down as they are trying to move the ball down the field.

1:10 p.m. Touchdown Chicago on 3rd down. Score Chicago 7, Panthers 0

Worst case scenario for the Panthers.



Bears get 7 from a Panthers turnover.



Bears leads 7-0 with 11:40 left in the 1st. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 18, 2020

1:05 p.m. Teddy Bridgewater throws an interception on Panther's opening drive, now Chicago Bears in the redzone!