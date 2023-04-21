DJ Reader and 'A Son Never Forgets' Foundation prepare for their inaugural gala

The gala will be held Saturday, May 20th. 'A Toast to Education Gala' will raise funds for their newest project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad is home to many great athletes, some still playing and many more retired from their careers.

One of the brightest stars from the Triad is Greensboro's very own Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle DJ Reader who is known around the area for the many different charitable projects he and the 'A Son Never Forgets' Foundation (ASNF) have put together.

Whether that be back-to-school drives, free football clinics, or helping families find affordable housing, ASNF is all about supporting families in need here in the Triad.

This year, ASNF is adding a new project to that list. As DJ and his team are creating Reader's Resource Rooms and 'A Toast to Education Gala' will help raise money to fund these resource rooms.

"So the Reader Resource Rooms will help families with everyday items they might not be able to access when they need them. Whether that be hygiene products, clothing, food, and even educational tools for students to use", Felicia Reader, DJ's mother told us.

DJ Reader is headed into his 8th season in the NFL, and although his career has taken him to a couple of different cities, he will always call Greensboro home.

"People know you for what you do and people respect you when they know that you care. There are tons of NFL players, but are there tons of NFL players that have a heart and want to help the community", Felicia Reader went on to say.

The 'A Son Never Forgets' foundations 'Toast to Education' will be held on Saturday, May 20th, and will feature a silent auction will some pretty cool items you can bid on.