GAME DAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2021
3:01 p.m. Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn recovers fumble. Panthers now have the ball.
2:35 p.m. Panthers in the lead 15-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the first half
2:35 p.m. Kick is good for Philadelphia Eagles. Panthers still remain in the lead, 15-6
2:28 p.m. 4th Down and 2, 2nd Timeout Carolina Panthers, with Panthers still in the lead by 12 points, 15-3
2:20 p.m. Panthers now at 15, Eagles--3 with 2 minutes left in 2nd quarter
1:59 p.m. Panthers have the ball with over 9 minutes left in the 2nd quarter
1:57 p.m. 2nd down Eagles' Miles Sanders
1:48 p.m. Panthers have the ball at the start of the 2nd quarter.
1:37 p.m. The kick is good. Panthers lead 10-3 with 3 minutes and 9 seconds left in the 1st quarter
1:36 p.m. Tommy Tremble Touchdown! Panthers up 6 points with 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter. Panthers -- 9, Eagles -- 3.
1:30 p.m. Eagles touchdown taken back after call from refs.
1:27 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles now at 6, Panthers with 3, with 6 minutes left in the 1st quarter
1:26 p.m. Devonta Smith touchdown for Philadelphia Eagles
1:22 p.m. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay gets pick from Panthers QB Sam Darnold's throw. Eagles now have the ball
1:12 p.m. Panthers on the board with 3. 11 minutes left in the 1st quarter.
1:01 p.m. Panthers win the toss but defer to the 2nd half. Eagles get the ball for the start of the game.
1 p.m. Panthers Gameday is underway! The 3-1 team is facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
