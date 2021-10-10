x
GAME DAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m.

We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2021

3:01 p.m. Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn recovers fumble. Panthers now have the ball.

2:35 p.m. Panthers in the lead 15-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the first half

2:35 p.m. Kick is good for Philadelphia Eagles. Panthers still remain in the lead, 15-6

2:28 p.m. 4th Down and 2, 2nd Timeout Carolina Panthers, with Panthers still in the lead by 12 points, 15-3

2:20 p.m. Panthers now at 15, Eagles--3 with 2 minutes left in 2nd quarter

1:59 p.m. Panthers have the ball with over 9 minutes left in the 2nd quarter

1:57 p.m. 2nd down Eagles' Miles Sanders

1:48 p.m. Panthers have the ball at the start of the 2nd quarter.

1:37 p.m. The kick is good. Panthers lead 10-3 with 3 minutes and 9 seconds left in the 1st quarter

1:36 p.m. Tommy Tremble Touchdown! Panthers up 6 points with 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter. Panthers -- 9, Eagles -- 3.

1:30 p.m. Eagles touchdown taken back after call from refs.

1:27 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles now at 6, Panthers with 3, with 6 minutes left in the 1st quarter

1:26 p.m. Devonta Smith touchdown for Philadelphia Eagles

1:22 p.m. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay gets pick from Panthers QB Sam Darnold's throw. Eagles now have the ball

1:12 p.m. Panthers on the board with 3. 11 minutes left in the 1st quarter.

1:01 p.m. Panthers win the toss but defer to the 2nd half. Eagles get the ball for the start of the game.

1 p.m. Panthers Gameday is underway! The 3-1 team is facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

