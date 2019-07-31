GREENSBORO, N.C. — A quick glance is all it takes for Margot Jozefowicz to silence thirty people. She's practiced "the look" for nearly a decade. More often than not, it's the only tool she needs to keep the noisiest green at the Wyndham Championship in check.

"A lot of it is about eye contact," laughs Jozefowicz, "because people are just unaware. Once you make eye contact, they usually quiet down."

Jozefowicz is Marshal Captain on hole number nine at Sedgefield Golf Course. Its green sits a few feet behind the country club. Further along, this year's sponsor tents, grand stands and sprawling green hills await onlookers streaming through the tournament's main entrance. The crowds all pass Jozefowicz and the 9th green. Hundreds walk next to the 9th green every hour. Keeping the noise level low here is a especially important.

"Most of the time they're pretty good, but sometimes they don't really pay attention when they're walking by," Jozefowicz said.

Marshals keep onlookers quiet when golfers are hitting their shots. They're the volunteers that shush the crowd holding signs that read "Shhh, Quiet Please!" On Wednesday during the pro-am practice rounds, things are easier to handle.

Not all marshals are as busy this morning as Margot. Beneath the trees on the right fairway of hole number eleven, Scott Sobkowski has just tucked into his turkey sandwich. Scott is unlikely to see more than ten people at a time following any one golfer, especially at high noon with the Carolina sun shining and today's breeze-less humidity. So for now, he's content to enjoy his peace beneath the shade. It's a moment of respite for a small business owner with a lot on his mind.

"The tariffs and the President's trade war with China, it's made business a little tough right now," the furniture retailer said, "when you're not selling, you're not making money. It's a little stressful."

The golf course needs marshals, it seems, as much as marshals like Scott need the golf course.

"When I'm out here, I don't really think about work all that much. It's kinda nice." he said.

On the 18th, Jonathan Allen is in awe. He's positioned in the left rough, down the hill, a few yards from the creek.

"One of these pros is going to hit it into the water. That's crazy!" he said.

A drive from the tee box to the stream would be no less than 385 yards. He says he's seen a few players come close to splashing off the tee.

Johnathan fancies himself a little bit of a player himself. He finds he can't resist sizing up the amateurs on the course this morning. Most need a second shot to catch up to the professional player's drive.

"I could take him, and I could take him, absolutely," he points, "some of [the amateurs] have had a rough day."

On cue, a ball sails through the canopy and ricochets of the trunk of a tree. It's owner stands on the tee box of a different hole.

Jonathan is volunteering today with a group of co-workers. Like most of the marshals, they have been at Sedgefield since 8:00 a.m. It's hours working the crowds, standing in the hot sun. Hardly anyone complains.

"I like the fellowship we share with the rest of the marshals" Jonathan said, "and I appreciate the golf."

On number nine, the experience is still worth the sweat and hard work.

"Most of the time, the pros make sure to thank us," Margot said, "it feels good to be appreciated."

Scott agrees.

"I want to come back again next year."