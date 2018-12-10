Tropical Storm Michael was fast and furious and the damage left behind is causing school closures and changes to high school football games scheduled for Friday.

Changes To Tonight's HS Football Games

NW Guilford vs. Page (7pm Monday)

SW Randolph vs. Burl. Williams (7pm Monday)

Person vs. Northern Guilford (November 9th)

McMichael vs. Western Alamance (November 9th)

Providence Grove vs. Wheatmore (November 9th)

North Wilkes vs. Elkin (Monday or November 9th)

Changes To Saturday's College Football Games

LaGrange vs. Greensboro College (PPD: Makeup Date Announced At Later Time)

