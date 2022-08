Montgomery County Schools said the cases are NOT monkeypox.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night.

The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak."

Montgomery County School said the cases are not monkeypox.

MCS is working with Thomasville High School athletics to reschedule the football game.