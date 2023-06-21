Fans cheer on Wake Forest baseball ahead of the rematch against LSU

Wake Forest Demon Deacons look to send LSU packing and advance to the College World Series Championship Series

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a huge night for the Wake Forest Baseball team. They're playing for a chance to advance to the College World Series Championship Round.

The Demon Deacon faithful are ready to cheer on their team, today we talked to a fan who made the trip to Omaha to support their school over the weekend.

Now we're down to the Final Four teams left fighting for a National Title, it's truly a dream come true for Sam Sweitzer to be able to make it to Omaha, plus he got to go with his best friend from school, and his mom got to come along well.

"I got to say thank you to my mom. Ever since elementary school, she and I talked about getting out to Omaha. I grew up playing baseball, she grew up watching. We never really cared who it was going to be. We figured we'd see Vanderbilt, or Florida, or one of the teams that are always there, but suddenly it's our own team that's there", Sweitzer said.

So, Sam his three buddies from college, and his mom all hopped on a plane to Omaha to see Wake Forest take on Stanford in game number one.