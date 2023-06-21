Wake Forest University football stadium now named Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

AFCU is a leading financial institution and a longtime, trusted partner with mutual deep roots in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The home of Demon Deacons Football is now Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Wake Forest University announced a history, long-term agreement with Allegacy Federal Credit Union (AFCU).

The new multi-year commitment is the largest corporate partnership in Wake Forest University history, growing Allegacy's existing partnership with Wake Forest University by establishing the home of Wake Forest football as Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

“Allegacy CEO Cathy Pace and I share a strong commitment to the well-being and future of the Winston-Salem community and our region,” Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente said. “I want to thank her and Allegacy’s board of directors and executive leadership team for their deep collaboration and engagement throughout this process as we announce this historic agreement today. Allegacy’s strategic investment in partnership with Wake Forest will support the continued success of both organizations and provide new, exciting opportunities for Wake Forest students and employees."

Allegacy will also become An Official Banking Partner of Wake Forest Athletics, the Exclusive Credit Union of Wake Forest Athletics, the Official Wealth Management Advisor of Wake Forest Athletics, and the Exclusive Banking Partner of Wake Forest Football.

Additionally, Allegacy will become Wake Forest’s Preferred Student-Athlete Financial Education Provider, providing the availability of Allegacy financial experts to assist Wake Forest student-athletes with general financial matters and education.

Allegacy Stadium anchors the largest sports and entertainment quadrant west of Greensboro and north of Charlotte. As such, it grows the credit union’s visibility among the cumulative 250,000 fans and 45,000 students who attend Demon Deacons football games and the nearly 20 million total television viewers who watch the Deacs’ football games each year.

Allegacy Stadium will host future external events similar to the Sir Paul McCartney concert in May 2022, attended by more than 34,000 fans with tickets purchased by residents in all 50 states, plus D.C., Canada, and Mexico.

