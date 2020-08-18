The man who killed Michael Jordan's father could be out of prison by 2023

One of the men convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father had his parole approved Tuesday. He could be released from prison as early as 2023.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — One of the men who killed Michael Jordan's father will be released from prison as early as 2023.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced on Tuesday it has granted parole to Larry M. Demery. He will be released on Aug. 6, 2023, WCET reports. Demery had been denied parole in two previous hearings, according to WSOC.

Demery, 44, was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the fatal shooting of James Jordan, the father of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Jordan was shot and killed on July 23, 1993, at the age of 56 while sleeping in his car along a highway near Lumberton, North Carolina. Both Demery and Daniel Green were convicted in the murder. Both have accused one another of pulling the trigger in the years since the incident. Green maintains his innocence to this day.

Jordan's body was found 11 days later in a swampy area of McColl, South Carolina.