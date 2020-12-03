NEW YORK — The NBA G League followed the lead of the NBA and suspended all games until further notice amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The G League made the announcement early Thursday morning. The suspension will take effect after Thursday night's games. The Greensboro Swarm is part of the G League.

Here's the full statement from the NBA G League:

"In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA’s announcement tonight that it is suspending game play, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019 -20 season, effective after tonight’s games."

On Wednesday, the NCAA made the unprecedented decision to bar fans from all March Madness games until further notice due to the virus. The ACC is also barring fans from the remaining tournament games at the Greensboro Coliseum.

