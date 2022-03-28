North Carolina fans in Chapel Hill celebrate as Tar Heels advance to Final Four

Fans were excited to see their team make it to the next round.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Tar Heel fans have a lot to be excited for following their win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks Sunday.

The Tar Heels beat the Peacocks 69 to 49 in the Elite 8. The team will meet the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.

WFMY’s Amber Lake took the streets to hear all about how UNC fans outside Franklin Street felt about Sunday’s win.

“Just a month ago, I didn’t believe that we were supposed to be in the tournament I literally tweeted that we look like we shouldn’t be in the tournament and then we got hot and we look really good right now,” UNC fan Chris Whatley said. “A lot of people have mixed feelings about it I would love to ruin Coach K‘s farewell I would love to ruin it again. Go heels.”

UNC-Chapel Hill student Nicholas Fish said he’s been a Carolina fan his entire life.

“This is a huge deal I think this is the biggest experience I’ve had as a Carolina Tar Heel just making it to the Final Four, it’s a huge deal for us and for Hubert Davis,” Fish said.

He said he couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s a massive milestone for the program massive milestone for Hubert Davis. It really vindicates us there were a lot of doubters at the start of the season and seeing how far we’ve come is great,” Fish said.

Carolina fan Sandy Rasnake said she’s anticipating UNC playing in the Final Four.

“Duke and Carolina next week? Yeah, this place will be crazy Chapel Hill, if Carolina wins it’s going to be really crazy,” Rasnake said.

