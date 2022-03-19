Sweet 16 Blog: On the road with UNC | Day 1

WFMY News 2's Kevin Kennedy is teaming up with photojournalist Sean Higgins to bring you the latest coverage as UNC battles it out in the Sweet 16.

SWEET 16 - DAY 1

If you would’ve asked a 5’8” Kevin Kennedy when he was a sophomore at Mira Loma high school in Sacramento if he’d ever be headed to the Sweet 16 he and certainly his friends would’ve laughed.



Back then I was what many would consider to be a shooting guard without a good jump shot. Most of my shots were taken in practice and most didn’t make it through the net.

After all these years, it was back in 1982, I don’t have my stats from my junior varsity year but if I had to guess I would say I averaged roughly 1.4 points per game. While those eye-popping stats have very little in common with UNC legend, Michael Jordan we do have one thing in common - I also did not make the varsity team as a sophomore. As many know, Jordan did not make the varsity team at Laney high school in Wilmington, North Carolina as a sophomore. While Jordan went on to probably average more than 20 points a game that sophomore season while having several games in the 40s. I believe my high game that year was eight points.



I do however remember a game where I made two free throws with less than a second on the clock to win the game. Shout out to NBA legend Rick Barry, as yours truly shot his free throws underhand like the NBA Hall of Famer.

The heckles and giggles certainly subsided when both shots went through the hoop that night. I don’t recall if I was carried off on the shoulders of my teammates but I’d like to think I was. The similarities however between me and Jordan stop there. I did not make the varsity team as a junior thus ending my NBA dreams. Jordan, as most know, went on to be one of the top recruits in the nation following his senior year in high school.

On my way to the Sweet 16.. follow me ⁦@WFMY⁩ for updates on my trip to the home of the ⁦@sixers⁩ ⁦@NCAA⁩ ⁦@MarchMadnessMBB⁩ ⁦@UNC_Basketball⁩ pic.twitter.com/RNJKoYRbl9 — Kevin Kennedy (@AZNEWSKEVIN) March 23, 2022

One of the universities that recruited Jordan was UNC-Chapel Hill. Legendary coach Dean Smith fell in love with the prized recruit and eventually offered him a scholarship. The decision to sign with the Tar Heels proved beneficial to both Smith and Jordan when he famously hit the game-winning shot in the 1982 national championship game as a freshman. Ironically, I was a sophomore that year and had no idea I would never play organized basketball again. Side note, I did however go on to have a decent high school baseball career.

Dean Smith's recruiting letter to Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/73WTIbBy44 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2017

Fast forward 40 years and that skinny kid from Sacramento is on his way to the Sweet 16. At this point it doesn’t matter so much that I’m not playing, let’s just focus on the fact that I’m going. I am officially on the road to the Final 4. So take that coach (I don’t remember his name) for cutting me. I made it after all!

UNC will take on UCLA Friday night at 9:39 p.m. on WFMY News 2.

