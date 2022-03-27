GAME DAY | Carolina vs Saint Peter's

WATCH Live on WFMY News 2 at 5:05 p.m. as No. 8 UNC hopes to make a 21st Final Four trip.

PHILADELPHIA — For the first time ever, a No. 8 will be taking on a No. 15 seed in the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament. UNC hopes to advance to the next round after they play against the Saint Peter's Peacocks in the Elite Eight match-up on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET on WFMY/CBS.

If UNC beats the Peacocks, everyone will be in for a treat for the Final Four as two legendary rivals may battle it out toe to toe.

We'll be keeping you updated on all the big plays and buckets throughout the game. Be sure to follow our crews in Philadelphia - @AZNewsKevin and @SHiggon2.

