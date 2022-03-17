UNC Tar Heels beat Marquette 95-63 to take on Baylor in the next round of the NCAA Tournament

Carolina is 4-2 all-time against Marquette.

The UNC Tar Heels will keep on dancing right into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC beat Marquette 95-63 Thursday during the first round of the tournament action.

This is UNC's 52nd time entering the NCAA Tournament, the second-most tournament berths all-time. The team is a No. 8 seed for the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament (1990, 2000, 2013, 2021, 2022).

Carolina is 4-2 all-time against Marquette. The Golden Eagles came to Chapel Hill last February and beat the Tar Heels, 83-70. UNC's second loss to Marquette was the '77 championship game.

In 1990, Carolina beat No. 1 seed Oklahoma as an eight seed in the second round of the tournament. Head coach Hubert Davis was a sophomore on that UNC team. There is hope for UNC fans as Carolina advanced to the Final Four in 2000 as a No. 8 seed.