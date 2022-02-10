Carolina advanced to the Final Four in 2000 as a No. 8 seed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Tar Heels are dancing into the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The North Carolina men's basketball team (24-9) earned the East Region's No. 8 seed and is set to play No. 9 Marquette (19-12) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

The game will air on TBS.

If you can't decide who to pick for your bracket, here's a look at the history of the 8-9 matchups.

Here are 8 things to know about 8-seed UNC:

1. Carolina is 4-2 all-time against Marquette. The Golden Eagles came to Chapel Hill last February and beat the Tar Heels, 83-70. UNC's second loss to Marquette was the '77 championship game.

2. This is UNC's 52nd time entering the NCAA Tournament, the second-most tournament berths all-time.

3. Carolina is a No. 8 seed for the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament.

4. In 1990, Carolina beat No. 1 seed Oklahoma as an eight seed in the second round of the tournament. Head coach Hubert Davis was a sophomore on that UNC team.

5. Carolina advanced to the Final Four in 2000 as a No. 8 seed.

6. Carolina is 126-48 in the NCAA Tournament, the second-most wins all-time.

7. Carolina is 1-1 against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels beat Marquette in Newark in the 2011 Sweet 16 and lost to them in the 1977 championship game in Atlanta.