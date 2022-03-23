Sweet 16 Blog: On the road with Duke

WFMY News 2's Amanda Ferguson and Photojournalist Brian Hall are in San Francisco following Duke's NCAA Tournament run.

SAN FRANCISCO — SWEET 16: DAY 2 (GAME DAY!)

It's officially game day! Looks like the crew is up and at it, ready to cover some madness!

Good morning from San Francisco. Use to waking up at 8pm each day without an alarm so that continued this morning but it’s 5am on the West Coast. Edit time. Hear from the Blue Devils ahead of their matchup vs. Texas Tech on @WFMY News 2 at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/AMxNMjbw4H — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 24, 2022

SWEET 16: DAY 1

It was a bright (dark) and early morning for my photojournalist, Brian Hall, and me! We headed out of Greensboro around 7 a.m. to start our travels to San

Francisco, to continue to follow Duke in the NCAA Tournament and Coach K's final tournament run.

We flew to Chicago and then made it to San Francisco. We spent all day traveling and figuring out what time it was back at home (Eastern Standard Time)!

When we landed in San Francisco, we saw March Madness signs welcoming us in the airport!

Duke is set to face Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 Thursday night at 9:40 p.m. on WFMY News 2.

The two will be playing in the Chase Center, where Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors play.

WFMY News 2's Amanda Ferguson and sports photojournalist Brian Hall will bring you the latest coverage as Duke battles it out in the Sweet 16.

