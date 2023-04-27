Carolina Panthers choose Bryce Young as #1 draft pick

Panthers selected Bryce Young as their overall No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young as the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Out of 32 NFL teams, Panthers had the first overall pick.

With this pick the Carolina Panthers solidify the future of the franchise.

Young was Alabama's quarterback known for his ability to make clutch plays.

This is the second time in history that the Panthers have had the No. 1 pick. The first time was in 2011 when the Panthers drafted Cam Newton.

