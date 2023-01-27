Reidsville High School's Dynamic Freshman duo looking to make history

Kendre Harrison and Dionte Neal are the next big thing to come out of Reidsville. This pair of cousins-- is terrorizing North Carolina's class 2A.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The High School basketball season is rolling along and many of Triad teams are off to a great start.

Kendre Harrison and Dionte Neal are the next big thing to come out of Reidsville.

This freshman dynamic duo already made their mark on the football field by helping lead the rams to a state title appearance and now the boys are looking to bring that ring back to Reidsville this basketball season.

"We've had several individuals who've been great freshmen for us, but as far as coming in and dominating the way they have. We've never had two come in as a package ever." Head Basketball Coach, Jason Ross said.

Reidsville Senior High has been known to produce some very high-level athletes.

According to head coach Jason Ross, Dionte Neal and Kendre Harrison have the potential to be the best athletes ever to attend Reidsville when it's all said and done.

"If they continue to put the work in and continue to progress the way, they have they be the best combo to ever come out of Reidsville," Ross said.

On the football field or on the basketball court, these freshmen have dominated together, and they've been doing it for a long time.

"It's great to play with Dionte, he throws it off the backboard and throws me lobs. Just having a great point guard that's able to get in the lane and dish it to me for all those dunks," Kendre Harrison said.

You're probably wondering how these guys have such great chemistry. Well, it's because they've known each other their whole life.

"Just our chemistry from growing up together and playing in the rec leagues. Us playing together for so long, and I feel like all of that experience helps us with our chemistry," Dionte Neal said. "I remember like a couple of years ago he (Kendre) wasn't 6'7", He was like 5'10" and kind of chubby. Now he's 6'7" and doing all kinds of crazy stuff on the court."