WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Since 1847, the Postal Service stamp program has celebrated the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States.

In honor of that celebration, the U.S. Postal Service will dedicate a stamp honoring legendary Wake Forest golfer and PGA Champion Arnold Palmer!

The stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price, according to a post from Wake Forest University.

The stamp dedication ceremony is scheduled to be at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard on Monday, March 2, and is open to ticketholders. News of the stamp is being shared online via the #ArnoldPalmerForever hashtag.

Palmer became the No. 1 man on the Demon Deacon golf team while at Wake Forest. He was also one of the leading collegiate players of that time.

Palmer captured both the 1949 and 1950 Southern Conference and NCAA individual titles and led his team to three Southern Conference championships!

He gained international acclaim when he won the 1961 and 1962 Open Championships. At Royal Birkdale in 1961, Palmer posted a one-shot win to become the first American to earn the Claret Jug since Ben Hogan in 1953. Then in 1962, he set Open records with a third-round 67 and a total score of 276.

In addition to Palmer's phenomenal portfolio, he was also the PGA Tour leading money-winner in 1958, 1960, 1964 and 1967! Palmer had outstanding success on the Senior PGA too, winning the PGA Seniors Championship in 1980 and 1984 and the U.S. Senior Open in 1981.

A statue honoring Palmer is located at the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex on the campus of Wake Forest.

