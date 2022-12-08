Vote! August 19 Game of the Week | Friday Football Fever

Tell us which matchup you want to see as our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 19.

Voting ends on Wednesday, August 17 at 5 p.m.

The games to vote for include:

Dudley vs. Page

NW Guilford vs. East Forsyth

Reidsville vs. Western Alamance

North Davidson vs. Reagan

Eastern Randolph vs. Eastern Alamance

If voting multiple times on a computer you will need to vote and refresh your web browser to vote again. Mobile users can also vote here.

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.

