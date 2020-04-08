Wake Forest football tickets to be sold online and single games only

Dates are yet to be determined for games, but Wake Forest Athletics said face masks and social distancing will be required.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University is transitioning to individual game tickets only for the 2020 football season, according to a release from Wake Forest Athletics. The athletics department is also going mobile for ticket sales to provide a more touchless transaction.

WFU Athletics said the goal is to keep all fans as safe and healthy as possible during home games at Truist Field this fall.

Officials said events will require social distancing and mandatory face masks.

According to the release, Demon Deacon fans have a few options if they've already purchased tickets for football games.

Donate season ticket purchases to the Athletics Scholarship Fund

Roll over season ticket purchases to the 2021 season

Receive a full refund on season ticket purchases

With the seating plans for the upcoming season changing due to CDC guidelines, Wake Forest will offer current season ticket holders who wish to attend games the opportunity to obtain tickets on a game-by-game basis. This process is being finalized and will be shared within the coming weeks, WFU Athletics said.

If fans have additional questions, they can contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office via email (tix@wfu.edu) or by phone at 336-758-3322 ext. 1.

The ACC football season's first games will take place the week of September 7-12. The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference and one non-conference game).

While dates are yet to be determined, Truist Field at Wake Forest will host Clemson, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Meanwhile, the Duke’s Mayo Classic vs. Notre Dame remains in Charlotte on Sept. 26.

Road contests for Wake Forest will be at Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State and Syracuse.