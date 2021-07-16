Harris Teeter offers discounted Wyndham Championship tickets

Harris Teeter's partnership with the Wyndham Championship is back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harris Teeter is once again offering discounted tickets and hospitality upgrades for fans attending next month's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Harris Teeter 'VIC' card members can purchase 'good-any-day' tickets at a 25 percent discount at all Triad Harris Teeter locations starting Friday, July 16 to Sunday Aug. 15. The tournament takes place between Aug. 11-15.

Do not be fooled by scams. Harris Teeter says this offer is the only way to buy discounted tickets.

Once tickets are purchased, customers can visit the Harris Teeter expo on "Expo Row" near the first fairway at the Wyndham for a chance to upgrade their upgraded ticket into a hospitality ticket. They'll spin a wheel to potentially win the hospitality upgrade which includes access to the Harris Teeter charity box on the 17th hole with drinks, food and other amenities.