Country Club Road closed after crash downs power lines in Winston-Salem

Police said Country Club Road is closed between Burkewood Drive and Sherwood Forest Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is closed after a crash downed power lines in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said the 3300 block of Country Club Road is closed between Burkewood Drive and Sherwood Forest Road after a single car crash.

Officers said the crash caused a power outage and that crews are on the scene removing powerlines from the road.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

