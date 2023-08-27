Country Club Road closed after crash downs power lines in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is closed after a crash downed power lines in Winston-Salem Sunday.
Winston-Salem police said the 3300 block of Country Club Road is closed between Burkewood Drive and Sherwood Forest Road after a single car crash.
Officers said the crash caused a power outage and that crews are on the scene removing powerlines from the road.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.