I-85 south reopens after tractor-trailer crash spills strawberries onto road

NC Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash and one of them was carrying strawberries.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: I-85 south is back open.

A road is closed in Davidson County after a crash involving two-tractor trailers spilled strawberries onto the road Sunday.

NCDOT said the two right lanes of I-85 south are closed after Exit 96 (US 64) after a crash between two tractor-trailers that happened around 8:15 a.m.

NC Highway Patrol said one of the tractor-trailers was carrying strawberries and spilled onto the road during the crash.

Injuries were reported but the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.