1 injured after crash on University Parkway, according to Winston-Salem police

Both drivers survived the crash with little to no injuries, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — University Parkway was closed as police investigated a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Two cars crashed into each other at the intersection of University Parkway and Old Hollow Road, according to Winston-Salem police.

The driver of Vehicle 2, according to police, was lying on the side of the road after a bystander pulled him from his burning car. The driver of Vehicle 1 remained inside their car with injuries, police said.

Both drivers received medical care and were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver from the burning car is in stable condition, and the other driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

Winston-Salem police said preliminary investigation shows Vehicle 1 turning left into Vehicle 2.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter called Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP onto your phone from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

EVEN MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: