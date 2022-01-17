High Point completes plowing on major roadways, moves onto secondary roads

Crews have finished plowing major roads and will move onto secondary streets like bus routes.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point has finished plowing all major roadways Monday night and will now focus on secondary roads, but some people who live in the area aren't waiting for that and decided to start cleaning off their cars and driveways ahead of work on Tuesday.

Daymound Fay and Bill Haywood took advantage of the sunny Monday to prepare for work the next day.

“Just trying to get this up so we can get ready to get back to work like everybody else,” Fay said.

Fay explains that he lives on a back road away from main roadways. He said plow trucks typically don't come through his neighborhood so residents have to drive along the ruts made by cars that have driven through.

Haywood agrees and said he has to go to work on Tuesday regardless if the roads are plowed or not. So he was out Monday scraping ice and snow off his car.

“It’s been kind of hectic with the sleet and the snow it’s been pretty bad," Haywood recalls what he experienced Sunday night.

But even though the conditions on secondary roads are still bad, main roads are relatively clear, all thanks to the city of High Point kicking it into high gear.

City Public Services Manager Justin Gray said all priority one routes have been cleared including the central business district. That means city hall employees are able to return to work on Tuesday. Now, the city will focus on priority two routes which include bus routes.

Now that the sun has set Monday night and temperatures plunge and people worry about what's to come Tuesday morning.

"Deep, cold temperatures. We’re obviously going to get refreezing overnight and I’d say the biggest thing is to just play it safe out there," Haywood urges others.