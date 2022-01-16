Greensboro Transit Authority stops bus service because of current road conditions

There's a threat of widespread power outages due to high ice amounts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Authority officials announced it will end bus service Sunday due to "deteriorating weather and roadway conditions."

Service will resume on snow routes when cleared, according to officials.

Snow and freezing rain is making travel difficult. Officials urge you to stay off the roads. If you have to go out be careful and take your time.

Stay in the know. Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

As of the last check, this is what 911 centers in the Triad were reporting:

Alamance – Light snow, no calls reporting any problems yet

Davidson – Experiencing steady snow, beginning to stick to grass and roads

Davie – Steady snow and windy, beginning to stick in grassy areas

Forsyth – Snow starting to stick in parking lots/on roads

Guilford – Steady snow, no calls reporting any problems

Randolph – Steady snow

Rockingham – No winter weather yet

Stokes – No winter weather yet

Surry – Steady snow, the ground is covered

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has issued a state of emergency for the city, citing dangerous road conditions due to snow and ice.

FOLLOW OUR WEATHER TEAM

Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley: @TimBuckleyWX

Meteorologist Christian Morgan: @CMorganWX

Meteorologist Monique Robinson: @mdrobinsontv

Meteorologist Ed Matthews: @EdMatthews2

Meteorologist Eric Chilton: @EricChilton

DOWNLOAD IT!

Download the WFMY News 2 App: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions, text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775