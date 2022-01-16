x
Weather Safety

Greensboro Transit Authority stops bus service because of current road conditions

There's a threat of widespread power outages due to high ice amounts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Authority officials announced it will end bus service Sunday due to "deteriorating weather and roadway conditions."

Service will resume on snow routes when cleared, according to officials. 

Snow and freezing rain is making travel difficult. Officials urge you to stay off the roads. If you have to go out be careful and take your time. 

As of the last check, this is what 911 centers in the Triad were reporting: 

  • Alamance – Light snow, no calls reporting any problems yet
  • Davidson – Experiencing steady snow, beginning to stick to grass and roads
  • Davie – Steady snow and windy, beginning to stick in grassy areas
  • Forsyth – Snow starting to stick in parking lots/on roads
  • Guilford – Steady snow, no calls reporting any problems
  • Randolph – Steady snow
  • Rockingham – No winter weather yet 
  • Stokes – No winter weather yet
  • Surry – Steady snow, the ground is covered 

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has issued a state of emergency for the city, citing dangerous road conditions due to snow and ice.

