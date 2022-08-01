A place where artists collaborate

The Carolina Artist Mixer allows artists to connect and collaborate and you and I to find incredible art deals.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Carolina Artist Mixer is a Networking event with one goal in mind. To

bring creatives from all over the state together to showcase their work, and talents, gain exposure and communicate to find future collaborations.



"This event will include live poetry and musicians to keep the entertainment flowing. You will be hearing from all the creatives during the artist talk to get to know them a little better. During this event, you will also find food vendors on the scene like Sweets Turkey BBQ & Bull City Dogs. We will have vendors set up to shop with as well," said organizer Tajia Lagomarsino, "Our special guest of the night will be the Triad Voice Magazine, Yes Weekly, and The NC Nail Academy, and the one and only Sabrina Tillman of Sabrina Tillman Gallery."

Lagomarsino says she wants this to become an artist's tradition for our entire state.

"As you walk through this event I would like you all to know that the art you see on the walls will be used for a silent auction. This auction is called “Backpacks For The Unsheltered” and is sponsored by The High Point Jaycees, The Arc Of High Point, and Sabrina’s," continued Lagomarsino. "I am currently working on this project to raise money to create backpacks filled with hygiene products and snacks and water bottles to make sure every human in this area is taken care of."