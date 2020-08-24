Who is Brent Campbell and why does he call us so much?

The communications officer for the WSFCS is taking the internet by storm...one call at a time.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "Good evening. This is Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System's Chief Communications Officer Brent Campbell..." You either love it or hate it but everyone is talking about him and his pre-recorded calls during this first few weeks of school. Parents sometimes hear his calls multiple times a day depending on what's happening in the district.

It has become so commonplace that Campbell is now the topic of his own memes.

"So my friends were texting me over and over and I was like, what is going on. Then I looked and they were sending me all these memes about me. There are even t-shirts now. One of my favorites says simply 'Stop Calling Me Brent Campbell' or there's 'Brent Campbell calls me more than my husband," said Campbell

The Winston-Salem Dash even had him autograph baseballs to give away.

At the end of the day Campbell says it's all part of the job.