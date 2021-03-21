Winston-Salem Dash partner with Triad company to bring disc golf to Truist Stadium

Hek Yeh Putter Party installed a temporary 9-hole par 2 disc golf course around the entire stadium, including the playing field.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash is bringing a different kind of competition to Truist Stadium.

The baseball organization partnered with Hek Yeh Putter Party to host Dash Disc Golf from March 18-21.

Hek Yeh Putter Party is a Winston-Salem-based company owned by Brian Short. They say they create a disc golf/baseball stadium experience for first-time and experienced players.

Each night, players have the chance to win raffle prizes, cash prizes, and a Gold Trophy for the best score.

Short said he's happy to be working with the Dash for the event.

"It's a dream come true. My wife and my daughter and I are season ticket holders here. So what we've done is we've come in, partnered with the Winston Salem Dash and we've built a 9 hole disc golf course right here in Truist Stadium," said Short.

Tickets cost $20 if you pay in advance, and $25 dollars for walk-ups.

The last day of the event is Sunday, March 21 from 12 to 4 p.m..