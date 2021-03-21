Winston-Salem Dash partner with Triad company to bring disc golf to Truist Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash is bringing a different kind of competition to Truist Stadium.
The baseball organization partnered with Hek Yeh Putter Party to host Dash Disc Golf from March 18-21.
Hek Yeh Putter Party is a Winston-Salem-based company owned by Brian Short. They say they create a disc golf/baseball stadium experience for first-time and experienced players.
Each night, players have the chance to win raffle prizes, cash prizes, and a Gold Trophy for the best score.
Short said he's happy to be working with the Dash for the event.
"It's a dream come true. My wife and my daughter and I are season ticket holders here. So what we've done is we've come in, partnered with the Winston Salem Dash and we've built a 9 hole disc golf course right here in Truist Stadium," said Short.
Tickets cost $20 if you pay in advance, and $25 dollars for walk-ups.
The last day of the event is Sunday, March 21 from 12 to 4 p.m..
You can reserve a tee time by calling 336-714-6862 or online.