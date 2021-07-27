"Friday Night Live" brings music and growth to downtown Greensboro

A weekly music series highlights one of the fastest growing segments of downtown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ask Downtown Greensboro, Inc President Zack Matheny what's happening in downtown and you may be there a while.

"You know four or five years ago most people didn't venture over the railroad tracks south of Natty Greens but that has all changed now," said Matheny, "Now we are seeing everything from The Bourbon Bowl restaurant to a new flagship store by Kontoor and even an incubator style business that helps grow small businesses in an affordable manner."

Matheny also talked about a concept that is popular in downtowns of cities like Durham and Austin, Texas called container hubs.

"They are literally containers like you see on the backs of tractor-trailers that have been retro-fitted to be a small office space that can be offered at an affordable price to allow companies to get started and grow into bigger and better spaces throughout the downtown district," continued Matheny.

One of the newest attractions to draw people to the Downtown district is the all-new Friday Night Lives which runs every Friday night through August bringing live music to the area.

"We are proud to feature bands like Jukebox Rehab and J. Timber to the stage as well as some of the more regional bands like The Tams," Matheny said, "All of this will be from the corner of Lewis and Elm and continue down to the Gateway Center at the corner of Elm and Gate City Blvd."

If you are interested, Downtown Greensboro, Inc's website has all the information you need.