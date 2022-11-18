Michael Feinstein's Judy Garland tribute show at the Tanger Center

The "Ambassador of The American Songbook" performs Saturday night in a multimedia experience alongside the Greensboro Symphony.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legendary performer Michael Feinstein salutes and celebrates the legendary music of Judy Garland in a show at the Tanger Center this weekend.

"This year would've been Garland's 100th Birthday!" said Feinstein, "Audiences are invited to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical journey of Garland’s illustrious career. Filled with special surprise moments, Feinstein and audiences will come together in celebrating Garland’s unparalleled talent and charisma. No one could break or lift your heart like Judy Garland!"

Feinstein will lead you on a historical journey through Garland’s life, telling stories that he has learned from Liza Minnelli and other close friends. There will also be recently discovered, previously unheard musical arrangements.

Michael Feinstein is a celebrated performer and has five GRAMMY Award nominations as well as the Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials.

In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Songbook Academy.

He also serves on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board, an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation, and increased public availability of America’s sound recording heritage.