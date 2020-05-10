Making a "moonshine run" and raising money for charity?

The Petty Foundation's Moonshine Run promises a day of fun with some real meaning behind it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shannon Newman knows first hand how much the Petty Foundation does to help kids and veterans in our region. She should, she's the director. But she also knows what it takes to make a great event that promises good food, beer, and fun. The third annual Moonshine Run has all that and more.

"We will start in Wilkes County and our road trip will have many stops. Some at bakeries, some at breweries, and even some cool shops along the way. The end of the ride takes us to Richard Petty's house for dinner," said Newman.

The event runs pretty much all day on Halloween this year. Since that is the date they are encouraging everyone to wear costumes if they want to.

And don't worry safety is front and center this year.

"We have taken every precaution. From social distancing at every stop along the way and of course, since everyone is in their cars and bikes they are naturally distancing from others for the actual road trip," said Newman.