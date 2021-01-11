My 2 Cents: Gen X will be the last to know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was poking around the internet the other day when I saw a discussion about things that Gen X will be the last to know. It made me stop and think since I fit in that category.
Gen X, by the way, are those born between the mid-60s and the early 80s.
So here are a few of the things mentioned that Gen X will be the last to have experienced.
We will be the last generation to know the world without...
Cable TV
Cell Phones
The internet
Seat belt laws
Remote controls for the TV
Now, when I hear myself talk about these things it makes me nostalgic. But I do love the last line I heard when watching a Tik Tok video about this....At least our music is still cool.
But that's just My 2 Cents.