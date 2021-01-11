My 2 Cents: Gen X will be the last to know

Eric Chilton talks about how Gen Xers have a list of things that they will be the last generation to have experienced.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was poking around the internet the other day when I saw a discussion about things that Gen X will be the last to know. It made me stop and think since I fit in that category.

Gen X, by the way, are those born between the mid-60s and the early 80s.

So here are a few of the things mentioned that Gen X will be the last to have experienced.

We will be the last generation to know the world without...

Cable TV

Cell Phones

The internet

Seat belt laws

Remote controls for the TV

Now, when I hear myself talk about these things it makes me nostalgic. But I do love the last line I heard when watching a Tik Tok video about this....At least our music is still cool.