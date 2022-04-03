My 2 Cents: The funny things kids do

Eric Chilton shares some of the ideas that come out of his kids imagination.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know I love it when my kids come up with these crazy ideas and projects. So, recently they've been on a roll. So, I found a piece of paper on my dresser recently that my daughter Drew left for me. She knows that I'm trying to lose wait and work out regularly so she had a list of foods I can eat and ones to stay away from. Hilarious. Apparently, I can't eat fried chicken or chips anymore. HA.

Then there was the baby Yoda doll sitting on our entertainment center wearing a tiny crown on his head. I'm not even sure if that was Tyler or Drew, but it was so funny to look up as I was watching television and suddenly see that.

My son Tyler recently created his own board game similar to Chute and Ladders with a section called "The place of the shells". I haven't found out whether that's good or bad yet.

But my favorite was when Drew, who is 9-years-old, heard me say I wanted some new pocket squares. Not knowing what that was she cut paper into little squares and colored on them and left them on my nightstand.

I will never throw them away.

I love these little moments that make parenting so much fun and so filled with love.