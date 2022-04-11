My 2 Cents: What a day!!

Eric Chilton talks about the day when both his younger kids get a virus and the wife had surgery!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page.

The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!

So here's how it went.

In the morning I had to get my youngest, Drew to school and then take my wife Leslie to her outpatient surgery. Now, my next oldest, Tyler was on his third day of fever and was resting at home until I could drop Leslie off and get back home to tend to him.

So, I fed Tyler lunch and bolted back to the surgical center to get Leslie and get her home with meds and all.

No sooner than I got her home and situated did Drew come home from school with a 102-degree fever.

(Big deep breathe) Now, I had to dose her up with a little magic Motrin and get her settled.

Then there's dinner, bedtime, and making sure Leslie is OK.

I slept in the guest bedroom with Drew to keep an eye on her. She coughed on and off all night so after 4 hours of sleep later it's back to work to anchor three shows.

Well, after that post some of you commented on it and left me big words of encouragement. It worked. You made me feel appreciated. So, thank you.

But Lord please don't let the trifecta of terror strike again.