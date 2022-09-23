My 2 Cents: Why fall is nostalgic

Eric Chilton talks about how the recent drop in temperatures remind him of good childhood memories.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know we saw a nearly 40-degree drop in temperatures from yesterday's high to this morning's low? Crazy. But for some reason, I suddenly got very nostalgic and sentimental! Then I looked online at some psychological research and just plain old blog sites and I found my answer. It seems that cooler weather happens right before our big holidays. Whether it's the spooky and fun October or the family gatherings at Thanksgiving or the magic and excitement of Christmas, we associate the holidays with the change in weather!

I have so many wonderful memories of all three holidays from growing up in Mount AIry. My parents made everything special. When I read this info online it all made sense. It's the physical signal to our minds that the holidays are just weeks away!

I stepped out this morning and felt that old familiar North Carolina cold crisp early morning air and I just smiled.

So, get out there this weekend and eat and drink everything pumpkin spice, smell the bringing logs in the fire pit and make some smores. It's fall and I couldn't be any happier.