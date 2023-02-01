Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro.

"I always wanted to make my way back to Greensboro. I went to college at UNC Greensboro and so I'm super familiar with the area. I know that it's a growing area. A lot of families are starting to move here. Obviously, there's a big college network here with several four-year universities so it's a really great market for us. We want to be kind of in the mid-market it's not a huge huge one. It's a small family entertainment business and we focus on the family entertainment side. We want to make it accessible for any family regardless of our socioeconomic background or anything like that," Berger said.