Things you didn't know had names

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I recently stumbled on an English professor's Twitter account and found this list of things that we didn't know had real names. It shocked me. So here are a few.

If you put a question mark next to an exclamation mark it is then called an Interrobang.

Or if you have difficulty getting out of bed then you suffer from Dysania.

If you have illegible handwriting then you suffer from Griffonage.

The dot over an "I" or a "j" is called a tittle.

That sick feeling after overeating or drinking is called Crapulane. (I could go so many ways with jokes about this one. LOL

The metal or plastic sheather over the end of a shoe-string is actually called an "Aglet"

The space between your eyebrows is called a Glabbella .......or if you only have one continuous eyebrow then you may be out of luck. LOL

Also, the rumble in your hungry stomach is not called just a rumble.... It's called a Wamble.

Now you know.

