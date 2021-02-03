UNCG to begin an E-Sports program in the fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro is offering a program that gets its students into the booming world of esports. This includes the launch of the new, non-credit bearing digital certificate programs ranging from game design to marketing and monetization courses as well as the construction of a new state-of-the-art, on-campus esports facility that will host potential competitions, recreational gameplay, research, and academic activities, and other events.

“We believe we can create over time a comprehensive set of academic, social, and cultural experiences around esports at UNCG that adheres to our fundamental principles of delivering opportunity, excellence, and access to a vast array of students from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “UNCG can establish a unique, compelling leadership position in our region by moving quickly to not only build the infrastructure and certificate programs needed as we launch, but also by ensuring we approach this opportunity first and foremost as a way to connect with our students, prepare them for a hot new opportunity in the market that is growing right here in North Carolina, and keeping our eyes on the important research we do around community engagement and real-world impact. We are optimistic about the potential we have to grow, innovate, and break new ground in this exciting arena.”