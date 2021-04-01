A winter workout challenge that comes with a prize!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are looking for a new way to jump-start your weight loss program we have just the thing. Well, courtesy of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. How about a winter workout challenge complete with a prize package!

"We thought this challenge would be a great way to get folks out to our trails, lakes and parks to enjoy what we have here in our city," said Parks and Rec's Jennifer Hance, "All you do is register online and post pictures on social media of you at each venue checking off your workout. Then those that complete the list get entered into a drawing for a grab bag of items worth around $200."