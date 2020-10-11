Greensboro Parks and Recreation wins national award

The National Parks and Recreation Association will present the award next week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to national awards there's only one game in town if you are a parks and rec department in this country. It is the coveted gold award from the National Parks and Recreation Association and it labels the best of the best.

"Basically, it is the equivalent, for sports fans out there, the equivalent of the Super Bowl of the parks and recreation industry. We are extremely proud here in Greensboro to have won his gold medal award for the 4th time in the history of our parks and recreation department," said director Nasha McCrary.

The award is only given out to a select few in the country. The association will show up next week to make the presentation.