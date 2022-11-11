My 2 Cents: Veterans Day

Eric Chilton speaks of how our veterans deserve our respect and then some.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that today is Veterans Day. A day where we pay respect for all those who served our country. Quite honestly, we probably can't do enough for our vets. They sacrifice so much for the rest of us to enjoy our freedom. Sacrifice is definitely the term. Some sacrifice their lives, most sacrifice time with family and even time alone but they all deserve our attention and respect.

There's one veteran that I have to mention. My father Robert Chilton proudly served in the U.S. Army for World War II. Even though he came end at the tail end of the war he proudly served. In fact, he spoke with so much pride about his service that he would even mention to us that when his time came he wanted the U.S. flag over his coffin. It meant that much to him.

And I also have to mention our military families. Talk about sacrifice. My mother held down the fort. Imagine having 4 kids under the age of 5. I was a late child. I came along 13 years after the last one. All military families deserve our attention as well.

To sum it all up, we can't do enough. So today find the vet in your life whether its a family member or a friend and tell them how much you appreciate them. They are the reason that we as a country have the comforts that we enjoy.

So thank you. You deserve a whole week or a month indtead of a day.