GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new barbecue restaurant is coming to Greensboro. Renovations are underway for 'City Barbeque.'

It's setting up shop at the old Steak 'n Shake location on Lawndale Drive, which has been empty for more than a year now.

City Barbeque started in Ohio and has about 50 locations across the country.