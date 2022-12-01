The Second Harvest Food Bank of NW North Carolina is celebrating a birthday

The organization is 40 years young this year and it all culminates in a big announcement on Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — They have been feeding the hungry for decades and they are celebrating 40 years this week.

"We started in the early 80s and it has grown exponentially since then," said marketing director Jenny Moore, "In fact, we have grown to the point where we are donating more than 50-million pounds of food every year and delivering it to 500 food banks and services across the region."

The organization says there will be a huge announcement this Friday live on their Facebook page at noon. They say it involves a partnership with Food Lion but the rest is a secret until then.