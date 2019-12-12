FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A swearing-in ceremony is set for two new Forsyth County Sheriff's Office K-9s.

The ceremony will be held at the Forsyth County Public Safety Center on North Church Street in Winston-Salem on December 12th. The ceremony will not be open to the public.

Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. will swear in K-9 Ranger and K-9 Vader alongside their handlers. Also in attendance will be other K-9 Unit handlers along with members of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Command Staff.

K-9 Ranger is a 2-year-old German Shepherd. He is a patrol dog certified in tracking and trailing, apprehension, and narcotics detection. His handler is Sergeant Seth Carter, the K-9 Unit Coordinator. The two are assigned to David Platoon in the Field Services Division.

2-year-old K-9 Vader is a Dutch Shepherd. He is a patrol dog certified in tracking and trailing, apprehension, and explosive detection. His handler is Deputy Greg King and they are assigned to the Rapid Response Team in the Special Investigative Services Division. Vader is currently the only law enforcement Explosives Detection Canine in Forsyth County.

