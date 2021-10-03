Know a senior? Here's how you can help them get vaccinated

Caregiving 101's Scott Silknitter talks about how to help seniors get vaccine appointments and transportation to clinics.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not only are more North Carolinians becoming eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but more vaccination clinics are opening to the public.

Currently, Groups 1-3 are eligible to get the shot and that includes seniors.

However, scheduling an appointment and getting to the actual appointment can be difficult for the elderly.

Scott Silknitter with Caregiving 101 said, according to Pew Research, roughly 27% of people over the age of 65 do not use or have access to the internet. For those folks in your life, you can do one of the following:

They can call their county health department and ask for help to get a vaccine scheduled. As vaccines become more readily available and more groups become eligible, there will be more vaccination opportunities in each county similar to the vaccination center that was announced for the Greensboro Coliseum. Ask a neighbor or friend or local church for help scheduling. Mt. Zion Baptist Church is a great example of a faith community stepping up to take care of their flock and the larger community around them. They are working with the county as a vaccination center. Talk to a family member who uses the internet to help get an appointment scheduled and then also help with arranging transportation.

When it comes to transportation, Scott said if you can provide a ride, you should offer one. If not, you can help arrange one through your local county transportation services.

"The state legislature appropriated $2.5 million in taxpayer funds to be used to help counties provide rides on a local level," Scott said.

As the pandemic continues on, Scott said it's important to remember to love thy neighbor as thyself.