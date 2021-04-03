Cone Health opens Group 3 vaccine appointments on Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for frontline essential workers (Group 3) starting Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m.
The hospital group will open online appointment scheduling for the following:
- Those 65 and over
- Health care workers
- Residents and employees of long-term care facilities
- Those who work in childcare and pre-K to 12 education
- Frontline essential workers
Earlier this week, North Carolina officials opened vaccine eligibility to all frontline essential workers under Group 3, saying several vaccine providers were ready to move to the next group.
RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine: Health departments, hospitals, pharmacies scheduling appointments in the Triad
Cone Health is offering as many appointments as possible based on the state's weekly vaccine allocation. More appointments will be open each week as new vaccine shipments come in.
Those without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for help booking an appointment through Cone Health.
Cone Health said staff is no longer maintaining a vaccine appointment waitlist, and all eligible people who were previously on a waitlist have been contacted about appointment scheduling.