Cone Health opens Group 3 vaccine appointments on Friday

Greensboro's major hospital group will starting scheduling appointments for frontline essential workers on Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for frontline essential workers (Group 3) starting Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m.

The hospital group will open online appointment scheduling for the following:

Those 65 and over

Health care workers

Residents and employees of long-term care facilities

Those who work in childcare and pre-K to 12 education

Frontline essential workers

Earlier this week, North Carolina officials opened vaccine eligibility to all frontline essential workers under Group 3, saying several vaccine providers were ready to move to the next group.

Cone Health is offering as many appointments as possible based on the state's weekly vaccine allocation. More appointments will be open each week as new vaccine shipments come in.

Those without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for help booking an appointment through Cone Health.