Cook warm & toasty naan bread at-home

Naan Bread Recipe
Yields 4
Ingredients
1 ¼ cup all purpose flour (5.65 oz / 160 g)
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter (1 oz / 27 g)
¼ cup plain, creamy yoghurt (2 1/3 oz / 65 g)
Optional: melted butter for brushing (Butter-Naan), 2 cloves of garlic, cut lengthwise (Garlic-Naan)
Procedure
- Mix flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a bowl.
- In a small saucepan heat milk together with butter (in small pieces), until butter has melted. You can also do this in a microwave. Let the milk cool down slightly.
- In a big bowl add yoghurt and stir in warm (not hot!) milk until smooth.
- Gradually, add the dry ingredients and stir with a spoon, until the ingredients come together.
- With your hands, knead to a smooth dough. It’s best to first knead in the bowl and later on a lightly floured surface. If the dough is still sticky, add a little more flour.
- Let the dough rest for at least ½ hour on a lightly-floured surface and put the empty bowl upside-down on top of it. Alternatively, let it rest in the bowl, covered with a kitchen towel. The longer the dough rests, the softer it gets and the easier it will roll out.
- Split dough in 4 equal parts and form each of them into a ball and roll out.
- Rotate the dough-disk while rolling, and flip it over occasionally. Sprinkle with flour every now and then, so it will not stick to your rolling pin or surface. When finished, the Naan should have an oval shape, 6’’ x 9’’ large and about 1/8 inch thick.
- Preheat skillet or pan to medium high heat – but don’t add any oil.
- Pick up the Naan, remove excess flour by slapping the dough between your hands and put it into the pan. Cook until bubbles have formed on top and the bottom side gets lightly colored. Then flip, and cook until done, about 1 minute.
- Wrap the ready Naans in a (non- detergent smelling) kitchen towel while baking the rest. That will make them soft.
- For Butter-Naan, brush bread with melted butter, for Garlic-Butter-Naan rub bread with garlic halves first and then brush it with butter.
If you want to learn more about this recipe or cooking with Chef Natasha Ford, click here to check out her website. She offers Zoom cooking classes you can take right from your own kitchen.